Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,657 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,193 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBER opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

