Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $11.98 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,953 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of CSX by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $34.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

