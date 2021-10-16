Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,883 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,741.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 317,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,116,000 after acquiring an additional 300,240 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 85,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

