Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 11,027 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,818 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,027 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $13,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.60.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

