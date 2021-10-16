Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.16% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,522,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,984,000 after purchasing an additional 87,743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,916,000 after purchasing an additional 177,146 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,120,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,563,000 after purchasing an additional 319,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,608,000 after purchasing an additional 63,487 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $35.05 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 876.47 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.44.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

