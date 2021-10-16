Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth $622,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 203,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 190,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,339,000 after purchasing an additional 52,064 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RCL opened at $86.32 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.45.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. The firm’s revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.