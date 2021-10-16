Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after purchasing an additional 247,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 46.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 488,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,990,000 after purchasing an additional 154,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA opened at $405.72 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.73 and a 200-day moving average of $347.04.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $478.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.00.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

