Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $3.02 Million in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,860 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,681,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,079,000 after buying an additional 432,238 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 518.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 127,647 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,304,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,926,000 after purchasing an additional 89,389 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 173,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 80,486 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,022.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,895.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $378,019 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWXT stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.15. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

