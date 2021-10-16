Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 166,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $67.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.42. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $64.08 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

