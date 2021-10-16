Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of FARO Technologies worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FARO opened at $70.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 1.33. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $97.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.28.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FARO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

