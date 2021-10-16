Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Short Interest Update

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the September 15th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,323,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PUGE remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 149,990,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,298,484. Puget Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
Puget Technologies Company Profile
