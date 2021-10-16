Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Short Interest Update

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the September 15th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,323,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PUGE remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 149,990,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,298,484. Puget Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Puget Technologies Company Profile

Puget Technologies, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in developing and selling consumer oriented products ready for rapid commercialization. The company’s first acquisition of an online travel technology firm is being leveraged to attract other merger and acquisition candidates in the online travel industry.

