PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Lowered to $71.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PHM. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

PHM stock opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average is $53.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in PulteGroup by 39.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 29.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

