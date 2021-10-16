Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Issued By Raymond James

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the natural resource company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

FCX stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.