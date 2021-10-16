Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.67. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

