Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Casper Sleep Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Casper Sleep in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.51). Wedbush also issued estimates for Casper Sleep’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CSPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

Casper Sleep stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $174.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.64. Casper Sleep has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. The business had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 106.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

