Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Green Brick Partners, Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Green Brick Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $373.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.39 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%.

GRBK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.54. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,390,000 after purchasing an additional 821,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,825,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,221,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,573.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 317,808 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

