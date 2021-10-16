Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Cut by Analyst

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s FY2021 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.96.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $203.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.09 and a 200-day moving average of $178.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $203.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total transaction of $196,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,276 shares of company stock worth $1,971,397. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 33.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 27.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Nasdaq by 24.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.