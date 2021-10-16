Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Public Storage Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Public Storage in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.50.

Public Storage stock opened at $319.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $212.22 and a 1-year high of $332.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 51.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Public Storage by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Public Storage by 12.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Public Storage by 113.8% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

