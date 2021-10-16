Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Lifted by Analyst

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Microchip Technology in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.92.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 387,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 483,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,286,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 351.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

