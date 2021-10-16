QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. QAD posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QAD.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.67 million. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QADA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair cut shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of QADA stock opened at $87.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 265.28 and a beta of 1.33. QAD has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $89.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QADA. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in QAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,093,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in QAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,555,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QAD by 22.2% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 642,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,880,000 after acquiring an additional 116,675 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,962,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in QAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,129,000. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Company Profile

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QAD (QADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.