QASH Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 16th. QASH has a total market cap of $26.06 million and approximately $330,093.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0745 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, QASH has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00045124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.60 or 0.00206044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00092546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.