QS Investors LLC Acquires 2,548 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,834,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145,368 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 11,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,532,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,448,000 after acquiring an additional 570,419 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 272,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,683,000 after acquiring an additional 113,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

NYSE:CTVA opened at $43.51 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.61.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.