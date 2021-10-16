QS Investors LLC Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

QS Investors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 257,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,216,000 after purchasing an additional 65,450 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 628,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,362,000 after buying an additional 29,941 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,004,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,053,000 after buying an additional 56,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $162.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $162.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Raymond James lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.92.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.