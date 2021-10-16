QS Investors LLC Has $817,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHOP. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.59.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,424.58 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $875.00 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,460.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,362.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

