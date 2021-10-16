QS Investors LLC Has $961,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,834,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145,368 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Corteva by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,532,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,448,000 after purchasing an additional 570,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Corteva by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 272,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after purchasing an additional 113,073 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.61. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.76.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

