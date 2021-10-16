QS Investors LLC Has $993,000 Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in Twitter by 2.9% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,044,259 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.