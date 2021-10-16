QS Investors LLC Purchases 593 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

QS Investors LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,797 shares during the period. Rudius Management LP lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 369,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. 40 North Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,870,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IFF shares. Mizuho began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Shares of IFF opened at $147.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.97, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 55.44%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

