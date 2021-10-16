QS Investors LLC Purchases 593 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

QS Investors LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,681,797 shares during the period. Rudius Management LP lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 369,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,189,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. 40 North Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,870,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

NYSE IFF opened at $147.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.34 and a 200-day moving average of $144.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on IFF. Mizuho began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.