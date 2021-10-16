QS Investors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

QS Investors LLC boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,905 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 359.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 209,123 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in CSX by 1,629.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,078 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,319,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 220.5% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 113,946 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

