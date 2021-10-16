Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

Get Quantum alerts:

NASDAQ QMCO opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $326.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.15. Quantum has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quantum news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 39,394 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $215,485.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 41,012 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $224,335.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,506. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Quantum by 18.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,269,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quantum by 49.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quantum by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 281,692 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quantum by 34.7% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,574,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 663,516 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quantum by 7.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,036,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 137,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quantum (QMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.