Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 1,922 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,151,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $604,674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,010,000 after acquiring an additional 482,734 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $274,200,000 after acquiring an additional 612,019 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% in the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,056,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 18.1% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,654,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,333,000 after purchasing an additional 253,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE DLB opened at $89.77 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.52 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.20.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $2,925,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,011,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,449,196 over the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

