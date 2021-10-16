Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,363 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFR. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,716,000 after buying an additional 63,531 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 173.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after buying an additional 56,159 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 197.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 42,655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,913,000 after buying an additional 30,684 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFR. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

CFR stock opened at $123.66 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $125.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

