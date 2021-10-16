Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $1.46 Million in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,292,000 after buying an additional 737,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,134 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,974,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,240,000 after purchasing an additional 575,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,812,000 after purchasing an additional 225,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,519,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,685,000 after purchasing an additional 112,810 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMH. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $961,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMH opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 126.13, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

