Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $1.58 Million in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AN. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8,472.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 911,697 shares of company stock worth $111,272,285 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $116.71 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $129.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average is $106.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

