Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,115 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,382,000 after purchasing an additional 87,246 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 375,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 381,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,323,000 after purchasing an additional 52,742 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 400,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,133,000 after purchasing an additional 52,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,955,000 after purchasing an additional 50,260 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHCG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.64.

LHCG opened at $145.40 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.74 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

