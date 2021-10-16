Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,891 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Tilray were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLRY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilray by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 222,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 122,103 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 473.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. 11.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

TLRY opened at $10.24 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

