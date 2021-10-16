Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 85,494 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,494 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $37,438,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,843,000 after purchasing an additional 500,256 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 385,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Flowserve by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 608,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,055,000 after purchasing an additional 363,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,203,000 after purchasing an additional 358,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FLS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $44.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

