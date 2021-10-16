Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,549 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Forterra were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 36,531 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 136.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 412,780 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra during the first quarter worth approximately $16,119,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 31.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 679,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 161,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 610.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 577,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Forterra alerts:

Forterra stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. Forterra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 2.37.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Forterra had a return on equity of 50.94% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.