Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QUOT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Quotient Technology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $588.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.91. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,614,933 shares in the company, valued at $36,800,017.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,216 shares of company stock worth $128,766. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,626,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,194,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 154.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,287 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 32.0% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 7,725,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,117,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,701,000 after buying an additional 911,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

