RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of RADCOM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of RDCM stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 1.07. RADCOM has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $12.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RADCOM will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 1st quarter worth $3,002,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 469,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 18,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 2,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. 23.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

