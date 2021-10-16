Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,170

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,170 ($28.35) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

RAT has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,989.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,885.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. Rathbone Brothers has a 52-week low of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 24.61.

In other news, insider Dharmash Mistry purchased 2,500 shares of Rathbone Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.39) per share, for a total transaction of £48,575 ($63,463.55). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,515 shares of company stock worth $4,887,149 in the last quarter.

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

