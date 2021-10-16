Raymond James Comments on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.
Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.12 billion.
The stock has a market cap of C$17.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$76.79. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$62.28 and a 12-month high of C$110.31.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.
