Raymond James Comments on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.12 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AEM. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$122.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$17.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$76.79. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$62.28 and a 12-month high of C$110.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

