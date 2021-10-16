Raymond James Downgrades Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Outperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has $96.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LITE. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.63.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,145,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,056,000 after buying an additional 1,230,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,057,000 after buying an additional 25,747 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Lumentum by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,380 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at about $79,327,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

