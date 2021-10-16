Raymond James Lowers Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$21.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$22.50 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective (down from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.44. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$12.39 and a 12 month high of C$18.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 194.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.93.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$57.25 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 256.41%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

