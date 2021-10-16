Raymond James Trims Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Target Price to C$2.50

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of CVE:CXB opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

