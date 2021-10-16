Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,637 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.51% of Regency Centers worth $55,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 68.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Regency Centers by 181.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,636. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on REG. Barclays started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.99. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $71.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

