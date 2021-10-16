Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.68.

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE:RF opened at $22.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

