Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,265,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,895 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $190,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 896.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $147.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $105.01 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RS. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

