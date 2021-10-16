Renren (NYSE:RENN) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.17

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 5244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RENN. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Renren in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renren during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renren by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in Renren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

