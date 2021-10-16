Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Brokerages expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $712.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCII shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Rent-A-Center stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 430,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,943. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.19. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 651.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

